Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $456.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $458.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.67 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

