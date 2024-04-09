Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 8.3% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $164.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.96. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEN

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.