abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.57

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 231684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

