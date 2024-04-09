Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.26 Million Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 39,194 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Applied Materials stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.56. The stock had a trading volume of 447,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266,447. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $214.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $174.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

