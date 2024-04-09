Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Hershey by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Down 0.8 %

Hershey stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,124. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,414. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.48.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

