Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 181,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 20,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $162,028.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 479,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,956. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.67.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MiMedx Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $86.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.58 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Recommended Stories

