McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.63

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 166053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MUX. TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $573.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 428.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,421,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,331,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 930,532 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 624,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 360,063 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 657,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

