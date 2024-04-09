Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.49

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.49 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 3995 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 43.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

