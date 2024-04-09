Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.03

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 879273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 261,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,840 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 111,792 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

