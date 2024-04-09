CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.36

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 93721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CNX Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNX Resources

In related news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNX Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,009,000 after purchasing an additional 376,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,533,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

