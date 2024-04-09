Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Trading Down 14.9%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXYGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.66. 2,213,156 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 982,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.05.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Galaxy Digital from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 3.18.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

