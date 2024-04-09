Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.58

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.58 and last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 121283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.53. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

