Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 280053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.
Aegon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aegon
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- 2 Furniture Stock Stocks to Sit on for Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.