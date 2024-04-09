Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.38

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34, with a volume of 280053 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,160,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,338,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after buying an additional 85,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aegon by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after buying an additional 697,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aegon by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after buying an additional 79,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Aegon by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

