Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $94.31 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,398,406 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 353,022 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $94,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.76. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWN shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

