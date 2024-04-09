Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,393 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Arista Networks worth $96,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,055.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,994 shares of company stock worth $100,780,362 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ANET stock opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.68 and a 12-month high of $307.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.10 and a 200-day moving average of $239.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.