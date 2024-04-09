HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.66.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

