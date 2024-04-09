Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 662,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $111,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Novanta by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after purchasing an additional 517,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth $25,374,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Novanta by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,158,000 after acquiring an additional 104,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $234,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $234,615.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,028,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,846,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOVT

Novanta Price Performance

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $168.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.33. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.90 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 8.27%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.