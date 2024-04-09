Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,434 shares during the period. Sprinklr accounts for 0.4% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,046,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The stock had a trading volume of 261,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.21. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,928.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $216,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 194,782 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188 in the last quarter. 40.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Get Our Latest Report on CXM

Sprinklr Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.