Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,130 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,130 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 0.7% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,369,409 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,451,285,000 after acquiring an additional 305,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,756,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after acquiring an additional 709,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,721,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,234,000. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

