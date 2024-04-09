Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 1.6% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,136,503,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,835,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,305 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth $481,016,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 151.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,847,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.67. 214,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

