Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $97.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,499,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,870 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 56.5% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $97,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

