White Pine Investment CO Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

White Pine Investment CO acquired a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,465 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $414,365,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,809,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,773 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $129,735,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $68,746,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 6,637.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 619,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,469,488. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 826.76 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.38.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

