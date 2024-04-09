White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,155 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,500. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

