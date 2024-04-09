White Pine Investment CO Sells 2,908 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

White Pine Investment CO cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 888,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,411,750. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.67.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

