Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Makes New $208,000 Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 195.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 21.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay Stock Up 0.1 %

Lindsay stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.93. 4,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $137.31.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.12. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lindsay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lindsay

Lindsay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.