Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $7.08 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 67,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,077,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 840,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,495,000 after buying an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 429,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $88.76 and a 12 month high of $115.61.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

