SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $7.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

