Metahero (HERO) Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Metahero has a total market cap of $45.53 million and $1.30 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

