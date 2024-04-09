Cronos Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $43.17 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00068399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00024192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.