MetisDAO Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $94.51 or 0.00134437 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $496.24 million and $33.88 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00014509 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001536 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,185.38 or 0.99833188 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013661 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00011566 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 96.84259613 USD and is up 9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 233 active market(s) with $31,792,698.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars.

