White Pine Investment CO Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 2.30% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JUST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 13,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495. The firm has a market cap of $326.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $75.06.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.