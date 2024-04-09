boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 26 ($0.33) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of LON BOO traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 36.64 ($0.46). 1,666,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,675,881. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.77 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 57.78 ($0.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.07. The company has a market cap of £465.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.00 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.78.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

