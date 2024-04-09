Head to Head Analysis: Nexxen International (NEXN) and The Competition

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) is one of 115 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nexxen International to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexxen International’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nexxen International Competitors 1028 4397 10125 287 2.61

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nexxen International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nexxen International currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 49.04%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.09%. Given Nexxen International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million -$21.49 million -35.00 Nexxen International Competitors $8.92 billion $1.93 billion 51.46

Nexxen International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -6.47% 2.94% 1.80% Nexxen International Competitors -152.95% -41.53% -8.72%

Summary

Nexxen International beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

