White Pine Investment CO Has $7.96 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.39. 100,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,113. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2705 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.