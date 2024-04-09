Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,145 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 23.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 10,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.41.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $250.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

