HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,472 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,391,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $146,685,000 after buying an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 164,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $132.77.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

