Busey Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Busey Bank cut its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Busey Bank’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.