Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 97.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,047 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Moderna were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Up 2.1 %

MRNA stock opened at $105.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRNA. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,199,144.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,515,898 shares in the company, valued at $143,358,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares in the company, valued at $212,199,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,249 shares of company stock worth $8,287,815. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

