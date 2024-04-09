Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 154.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,309,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,713 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2,852.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,630,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,349 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,425,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 780,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 468,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,156,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 293,785 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.35. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

