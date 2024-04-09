Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 796 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3,860.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 66,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 20,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,427. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.00. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSLX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

