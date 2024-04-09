Dearborn Partners LLC Acquires 1,953 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 33.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.90. 386,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

