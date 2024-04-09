Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Reliance worth $26,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 183.6% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total transaction of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Reliance Stock Performance

NYSE RS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.36. 4,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,828. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.12 and a 12-month high of $342.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.33 and a 200 day moving average of $286.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

