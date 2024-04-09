Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,603,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 555,762 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $147,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,312,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.39.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

