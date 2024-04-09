RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $179.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

