RFG Advisory LLC Buys 72,045 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 302.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $710.86 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

