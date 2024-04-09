RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,789 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,789 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

VWO opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

