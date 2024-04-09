Dearborn Partners LLC Has $34.13 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $790.96. 41,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $848.96 and a 200 day moving average of $800.32. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $672.88 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $868.72.

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total transaction of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

