Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $577.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $621.89 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.10 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.09 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

