APi Group (NYSE:APG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $47.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. APi Group traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.58, with a volume of 30306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.57.

Several other brokerages have also commented on APG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on APi Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.