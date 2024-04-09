Brookdale Senior Living’s (BKD) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

BKD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 303,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,627. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.32. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 14,393 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 25.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,796,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,168 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

